St. James crash sends 2 people to hospital, damages traffic light

Two people were sent to hospital Thursday morning after two vehicles crashed on King Edward and Wellington Avenue, a few blocks east of James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

A light post sits at a tilt after a crash at King Edward Street and Wellington Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Two people were sent to hospital Thursday morning after two vehicles collided in St. James.

Around 4 a.m., police were called to King Edward and Wellington Avenue, a few blocks east of James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, after reports of a crash.

Police said two people at the scene were transported to hospital and are in stable condition.

The scene was cleared early and no lanes remain closed as of 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

