St. James crash sends 2 people to hospital, damages traffic light
Two people were sent to hospital Thursday morning after two vehicles crashed on King Edward and Wellington Avenue, a few blocks east of James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.
Around 4 a.m., police were called to King Edward and Wellington Avenue, a few blocks east of James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, after reports of a crash.
Police said two people at the scene were transported to hospital and are in stable condition.
The scene was cleared early and no lanes remain closed as of 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.