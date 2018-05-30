Parched dogs, joggers to get new water fountains on Wellington Crescent

The popular cycling, jogging and dog-walking route along Winnipeg's Wellington Crescent will soon have two new water fountains for thirsty humans and their pets.

The city issued a request for proposals this week for contractors to build the two water fountains. One will replace an aging water fountain near Lanark Street while a new fountain will be built from scratch near Guelph Street.

Both fountains will include foot pedals that will fill a dish or bowl with water for dogs, said Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry). He expects water to be flowing at the fountains this summer.

"It's a long trek and it gets pretty hot out there, especially for the dogs.… To be able to hydrate people along the way, I'm hoping it will actually encourage more people to get active," he said.

The fountains are part of ongoing improvements the city is undertaking along Wellington Crescent, which include smoothing the gravel trail that runs down Wellington's median and adding more trees and benches, Orlikow said.

Contractors have until June 14 to bid on the Wellington Crescent water fountain project.