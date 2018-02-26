Winnipeg police were busy over the weekend, taking in more than $200,000 worth of cocaine, meth and firearms off the street in several unrelated busts.

It was a busy weekend for officers as over $215,000 in drugs were seized during four unrelated investigations. This includes 96.5 ounces of cocaine, and 38.3 ounces of methamphetamine – substantial amounts. Four firearms were also seized. Details: https://t.co/VKae4B4mbg — @wpgpolice

The weekend began on Friday with a officers spotting a stolen vehicle near Burrows Avenue and Arlington Street at about 11 p.m. Police followed the car to Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street where "multiple units were used to bring the vehicle to a safe stop," police said.

Four men in the car were taken into custody and police found two handguns, the frame of a replica 1911 handgun and 38 ounces of cocaine worth about $60,000.

All four, ranging in age from 29 to 55, face numerous drug, stolen goods and weapons charges. They were all detained.

The following morning, police raided an apartment suite in the Birchwood neighbourhood.

Inside, police found 17 ounces of cocaine worth about $34,000, 76 grams of pot valued at about $1,000, two handguns, magazines and ammo, a stun gun and $1,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, and a woman, 21, face several drugs and weapons charges. They are also in custody.

Saturday evening, police raided a suite in the Roslyn area and a garage in the St. John's neighbourhood.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody after police found nine ounces of cocaine worth about $18,500, 22 grams of pot worth $220, 115 MDMA pills worth about $1,150 and 25 Tylenol 3s. They also found gang paraphernalia, brass knuckles and packaging materials.

The man faces numerous drug and weapons charges and was detained.

Finally, on Sunday night, police raided a hotel room in Richmond West and a home in South Point.

Two men were arrested after police found 38 ounces of meth worth $76,600, 32 ounces of cocaine worth about $22,470, 61 grams of pot worth $900, 259 morphine pills and $22,765 in cash.

Two men aged 27 and 21 were charged with drug offenses. They were released on a promise to appear.