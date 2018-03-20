Officers and outreach workers helped dozens of at-risk people during a weekend blitz that also included the arrest of seven johns, Winnipeg police say.

The Winnipeg Police Service counter-exploitation and missing persons unit partnered with StreetReach, the Winnipeg Outreach Network, Resources Assistance for Youth (RAY) and the Bear Clan Patrol for a special project from March 16-18 "with the aim of protecting youth within our city who are at a high risk of being sexually exploited," police said.

During the weekend, police saw:

Seven men, age 40-60, arrested for purchasing sexual services.

72 contacts made to help those involved in the sex trade.

42 people given harm-reduction kits, food and/or clothing.

80 locations known to be frequented by high-risk missing youth checked.

Seven at-risk youth located and taken to a place of safety. Two of them were arrested for an outstanding warrant and failing to comply with a sentence.

Five vehicles seized under Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police said the sweep was part of a larger initiative called Project Return.