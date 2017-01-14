One man was sent to hospital after a house fire overnight in the Grant Park area.
Crews were called to a home in the 900 block of Weatherdon Avenue at 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a man was taken to hospital with burns. He is in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Police say the damage is extensive.
Emergency crews in the area, seems there's a fire in the 900 block of Weatherdon #winnipeg Hope everyone is safe it's cold outside -22 °C pic.twitter.com/QF183FPdNa—
