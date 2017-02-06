Some parts of southern Manitoba could see a dumping of as much as 25 centimetres of snow on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning as a double whammy of winter systems passes through the region.

The areas is red are under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

The first, which arrived overnight, is expected to leave behind 5-10 cm of snow by the time it moves out Monday morning.

A second disturbance will move in from Saskatchewan in the afternoon and through the evening, bringing another 10-15 cm, Environment Canada forecast.

The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries by Tuesday morning.