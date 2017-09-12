Potentially record-breaking heat on Tuesday may have been cancelled by Mother Nature's alternative plans.

Environment Canada predicted a high of 33 C for Winnipeg, which creeps close the previous record for Sept. 12 of 33.3 C, set in 1952.

However, the national weather service also issued an air quality statement for southern Manitoba on Tuesday, thanks to wildfire smoke in the air.

"Westerly winds are spreading significant amounts of wildfire smoke across the Prairies and will continue to do so until a cold front pushes through the region," the statement reads.

"The cold front will move through western Saskatchewan Tuesday morning, and then slump southeastwards, moving through eastern Saskatchewan by Tuesday evening, and then across southern Manitoba on Tuesday night.

"As the cold front passes, cleaner air will move in from the north."

The smoke aloft in the air may prevent temperatures from reaching the forecast high.

Environment Canada said people with respiratory problems should think about staying inside an air-conditioned building and not opening any windows.

The rest of the week is expected to cool down, with much of southern Manitoba seeing rain starting Thursday and through the weekend.