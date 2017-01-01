The first day of 2017 brings clouds with a chance of flurries to Winnipeg in the morning.
The skies will clear in the afternoon as people start a new year with a high –15 C.
The year is off to a chilly start and CBC meteorologist John Sauder said temperatures will be dropping through the week as "plug in the car weather" makes its way into southern Manitoba.
"[The] week will be much colder with highs struggling to reach –20 [C] and overnight lows down around –26 or –27 [C]," he said.
Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 1
- High –15 C
- Clouds and flurries in the morning
- Clear skies in the afternoon
- Wind northwest at 15 km/h
- Overnight low –20 C
Normals for this time of year are a high of –13 C and a low of –23 C.