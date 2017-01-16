Hey Manitoba, you can go outside again.

After a couple of weeks of extreme cold, heaps of snow and even a blizzard, the province is getting a much-deserved break from Old Man Winter.

Temperatures in the south are expected to climb way above normal this week, crossing that freezing mark and moving into the plus side of Celsius.

Winnipeg is heading towards a high of 2 C by Wednesday and 3 C on Thursday. Further west, in Brandon and Virden, the daytime high is forecast to reach 5 C by mid-week.

The thaw stretches right across the province, with Churchill expected to hit a high of –3 C on Tuesday, where the normal daytime high for this time of year is –23 C.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 16

High –5 C.

Mainly sunny.

Clear tonight.

Low –10.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –23 C.