The warming trend continues in Manitoba as temperatures climb closer to the melting mark.
Winnipeg is expected to hit –3 C on Tuesday and then jump above the freezing mark on Wednesday and Thursday.
It'll be even warmer the further north you go on Tuesday.
Churchill is expected to reach –1 C today, far above the normal of –23 for this time of year.
Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 17
- High –3 C.
- Mainly sunny.
- Wind becoming south 30 km/h near noon.
- Partly cloudy tonight.
- Wind light near midnight.
- Low –7 C.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –23 C.