The warming trend continues in Manitoba as temperatures climb closer to the melting mark.

Winnipeg is expected to hit –3 C on Tuesday and then jump above the freezing mark on Wednesday and Thursday.

It'll be even warmer the further north you go on Tuesday.

Churchill is expected to reach –1 C today, far above the normal of –23 for this time of year.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 17

High –3 C.

Mainly sunny.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h near noon.

Partly cloudy tonight.

Wind light near midnight.

Low –7 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –23 C.

John Sauder's extended weather forecast for Winnipeg. (John Sauder/CBC)