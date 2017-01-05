The extreme cold warnings are gone from Manitoba but don't let that fool you — it's still cold enough to prompt a long list of expletives.

The warning threshold for extreme cold is a wind chill of –40. Most places in Manitoba on Thursday will brush near that number but stay just below it.

At those levels, exposed skin can freeze in 10 to 30 minutes, so make sure to layer up. Should the wind chill level get to that –40 mark, exposed skin can freeze in five to 10 minutes.

How to avoid frostbite and hypothermia

Always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation than other material. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body, keeping you dry and further reducing your risk.

Dress in layers with a wind-resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm (before you start sweating) or add a layer if you get cold.

Wear warm socks, gloves or mitts, a hat and a scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.

If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you're wet.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 5

High –22 C (wind chill –38).

Mix of sun and cloud.

Wind west 10 km/h in the morning; southwest 15-20 km/h in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of flurries overnight.

Low –26 C (wind chill –36).

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –24 C.