At least you won't need to wear a snowmobile suit while you shovel today.

As southern Manitoba continues to dig out of Monday's storm, which left some 30 centimetres of snow, Mother Nature is bringing back the sun and some mild temperatures.

Once you're done with the shovel, however, don't place it too far away. There could be a few more flurries tonight and later in the week.

Winnipeg forecast for Dec. 28

High –4 C.

Mainly cloudy to start but clearing and sunny this afternoon.

Wind light early this morning, becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon.

Increasing cloudiness tonight.

Periods of light snow beginning this evening.

Low –10 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –23 C.