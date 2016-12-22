It'll be a sloppy, slushy Thursday in Winnipeg with temperatures soaring far above normal under a sunny sky.

The mild trend will continue into Friday but Mother Nature will turn the thermostat back to winter on the weekend, with the potential for a significant winter storm on Christmas Day.

Snow and blowing snow is expected to start Sunday night and stay through Monday, bringing amounts of 20-30 centimetres between noon on Christmas and suppertime on Boxing Day in the Winnipeg area, says CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

Amounts could end up being much higher in the southeast, where there is the potential for over 40 cm. Not so great for anyone trying to travel this holiday season — but pretty fantastic for those who get snowblowers or toboggans for Christmas.

Winnipeg forecast for Dec. 22

High –3 C.

Mainly sunny.

Wind southwest 15 km/h in the morning; 20-30 km/h in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy tonight.

Low –8 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –12 C and an overnight low of –22 C.

John Sauder's extended weather forecast for Winnipeg. (John Sauder/CBC)