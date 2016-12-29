Snow-weary southern Manitobans are facing another storm — the second this week and third one in December.

The areas in grey are under a special weather statement. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that covers nearly the entire southern half of the province, from Swan River to the U.S. border.

An Alberta clipper is expected to barge in on Friday, bringing 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and strong northwest winds that will combine to create poor visibility.

Winnipeggers have already had more than 70 cm of snow so far this December, thanks to a powerful Colorado low that brought blizzard-like conditions on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and another storm that dumped a heavy load of snow on Dec. 6.

Based on the 30 years from 1981 to 2010, the average snowfall in Winnipeg for December is 19.8 cm, CBC meteorologist John Sauder reports.

The clipper is expected to track along the Yellowhead Highway corridor of southeastern Saskatchewan beginning Friday morning and then along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor in Manitoba by Friday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

The system should pull out of southeastern Manitoba late Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Before any of that arrives, however, the mild temperatures of the past couple of days will continue.

Winnipeg forecast for Dec. 29

High –8 C.

Mainly cloudy in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud.

Chilly northwest wind 30 km/h in the morning; 25 km/h in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy tonight.

Low –16 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –23 C.