It's easier to list the places in Manitoba that aren't under some type of weather alert today.

All of the areas in red are under an extreme cold warning. (Environment Canada)

Extreme cold warnings cover everything but a band in the middle and a bit of the southeast and northeast. A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for the majority of those places as well.

A fast-moving cold front produced light snow and blowing snow as it swept across southern Saskatchewan overnight and will do the same over southern Manitoba this morning, according to Environment Canada.

Behind the cold front, more extreme wind chills in the –40 to –45 range are expected as temperatures plummet through the day.

Travel is also expected to be hazardous in many places due to reduced visibility in the blowing snow.

It is expected that visibility will be less than one kilometre in open areas for a few hours as northwest winds gust as high as 90 km/h.

The Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg has been closed from Headingley to Austin due to the conditions.

For up-to-date information on school and highway closures, check CBC Manitoba's Storm Centre.

Winnipeg forecast

Temperature falling to –27 C by the afternoon (extreme wind chill –43).

Blowing snow with visibility frequently less than one kilometre.

Wind northwest 60-80 km/h this morning then diminishing to 30-50 km/h this afternoon.

Clear tonight.

Wind up to 15 km/h.

Low –32 C (extreme wind chill –42).

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –24 C.