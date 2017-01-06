Still cold.

But hey, at least it's Friday, right?

The areas in red are under an extreme cold warning. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of western Manitoba, where clear skies and an Arctic ridge of high pressure will combine to drop temperatures to near –30 C by mid-morning.

Wind chill values will make it feel more like –40 on exposed skin.

Conditions should improve late in the morning as temperatures moderate, however.

Things are cold in Winnipeg, too, but not that intense. You know, just a wind chill of –32.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 6

High –20 C (wind chill –32).

Slight chance for an early morning flurry, then mainly sunny in the afternoon.

Wind west 10 km/h in the morning; southwest 15 km/h in the afternoon.

Mainly clear tonight.

Low –24 C (wind chill –37).

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –24 C.

Environment Canada's extended weather forecast for Winnipeg. (Environment Canada)