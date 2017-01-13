Oh, here's a shocker — it's extremely cold in Manitoba.

Winnipeggers are waking up to a temperature of –32 C and a wind chill of –46, which is exactly the same as for people in Churchill. The cold spot in the province is Tadoule Lake, which comes in at –37 C with a wind chill of –49.

Needless to say, much of the province is blanketed in warnings once again.

At those temperatures, exposed skin can freeze in five to 10 minutes, so make sure to bundle up. The conditions have also prompted a number of schools in the province to close for the day.

The full list is in the CBC Manitoba Storm Centre.

The temperatures are expected to moderate later in the morning or early afternoon as milder air begins to work its way in from the west.

By the beginning of next week, daytime highs across the entire province will be so much warmer it's going to feel like summer, the forecast says.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of –3 C on Sunday in Winnipeg, a –1 C by Tuesday and an unbelievable 1 C — yes, that's on the plus side — by Thursday.

Even Tadoule Lake and Churchill could see highs of –2 C and –3 C, respectively, by Tuesday, Environment Canada forecasts.

Winnipeg forecast for Jan. 13

High –19 C (extreme wind chill –45).

Sunny in the morning, then becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Wind south 20 km/h in the morning then increasing to 40 km/h in the afternoon with gusts to 60 km/h.

Blowing snow in the afternoon.

Clear this evening.

Low –23 C (wind chill –31).

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –13 C and an overnight low of –24 C.