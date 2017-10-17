If you've set up any outdoor Halloween decorations, you might want to consider reinforcing them — or that plastic witch on the broomstick might actually take flight.

Areas highlighted in red are under a wind warning, while those in yellow are under a winter storm watch. (Environment Canada)

Many Manitobans are facing a day of extreme weather on Wednesday, whether it's damaging winds or winter storms.

The wind warning, which stretches from Clearwater Lake Provincial Park in central Manitoba all the way south to the U.S. border, calls for gusts of 90 km/h in most areas, though some areas near Duck Mountain and Riding Mountain are likely to get gusts of 110 km/h or stronger, according to Environment Canada.

Things are expected to start blowing Tuesday evening and into the overnight in the western part of the province, while the south will start to see the gales early Wednesday.

Damage to buildings — roof shingles and windows — is a possibility, as are broken tree branches, the warning states.

The warning covers everything in the southern half of the province, save for a strip along the eastern edge.

The winter storm watch affects the extreme northern section of the province — Churchill, Tadoule Lake and Brochet.

The system is expected to spread heavy snow across the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

Snowfall totals of 25-35 centimetres are likely for these regions before tapering off late Wednesday.

Once the snow stops, however, the wind starts in the north.

Strong northerly winds are expected to develop and produce extremely poor visibility as they blow around the fresh snow.

Blizzard conditions are possible, according to Environment Canada.