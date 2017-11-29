Southern Manitoba is in for a day of big-time winds.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning about an Alberta clipper that will race across the lower part of the province.

Initially, a southwest wind is expected to blow around 50 km/h this afternoon with gusts around 80 km/h over the Red River Valley. The warm air will also make temperatures rise above 0 C, which is much higher than normal for this time of the year.

But then cold, northwesterly gusts will show up in the evening, first pushing through southwestern Manitoba and then the Red River Valley.

There is the potential for some regions to receive brief gusts in excess of 90 km/h and poor visibility is likely in some places due to blowing snow, Environment Canada forecasts.

Conditions will improve late this evening as the system moves into Ontario.