Jawbone sharpened into axe among weapons seized by Winnipeg police

Three Winnipeggers face a total of 50 weapons-related charges after someone was allegedly threatened in the Spence neighbourhood.

Sawed-off shotguns, sword, bats and hatchets also taken by police during search of apartment suite

Police have charged three people with numerous weapons-related offences after finding guns, hatchets, bats and a sharpened bone inside an apartment suite. (Robert Short/CBC)

The jawbone of a large animal, sharpened to a point and attached to a handle, was among a pile of weapons police seized from a Winnipeg apartment on Monday.

Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the building on Ellice Avenue, near Furby Street, about a male being threatened.

Two women, aged 22 and 31, along with a 27-year-old man were arrested in a suite. They face a total of 50 weapons-related charges.

In addition to the jawbone, police seized the following:

  • Two sawed-off firearms wrapped in red bandanas.
  • A baseball bat with a red bandana attached.
  • Two hatchets, one wrapped with a red bandana.
  • A black-handled sword.
  • Numerous rounds of .22-calibre ammunition.
  • Numerous 12-gauge shotgun shells.

The charges range from possession of prohibited weapons or restricted firearms, to tampering with the serial number of a firearm. The man also faces four counts of failure to comply with previous court orders.

