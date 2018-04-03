Jawbone sharpened into axe among weapons seized by Winnipeg police

The jawbone of a large animal, sharpened to a point and attached to a handle, was among a pile of weapons police seized from a Winnipeg apartment on Monday.

Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the building on Ellice Avenue, near Furby Street, about a male being threatened.

Two women, aged 22 and 31, along with a 27-year-old man were arrested in a suite. They face a total of 50 weapons-related charges.

In addition to the jawbone, police seized the following:

Two sawed-off firearms wrapped in red bandanas.

A baseball bat with a red bandana attached.

Two hatchets, one wrapped with a red bandana.

A black-handled sword.

Numerous rounds of .22-calibre ammunition.

Numerous 12-gauge shotgun shells.

The charges range from possession of prohibited weapons or restricted firearms, to tampering with the serial number of a firearm. The man also faces four counts of failure to comply with previous court orders.