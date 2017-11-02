A haul of drugs, firearms and ammunition is in police hands and three men face charges after an off-duty Winnipeg police officer recognized a man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The officer saw the man and two others in a business on Bishop Grandin Boulevard in South St. Vital at about 10:10 p.m. Monday and general patrol officers went to investigate, a news release said Thursday.

The officers found three men inside the business and discovered all three had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

They arrested them and found two were in possession of drugs, guns and ammunition, police said.

Items police said they seized included:

A Sturm Ruger Mini 30 with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

An SKS-style semi-automatic rifle.

A loaded 9-mm sawed-off semi-automatic rifle.

A Smith & Wesson Model 659 handgun.

A Winchester air pistol.

Two magazines, one loaded with with Luger 9-mm ammunition.

A box of shotgun shells.

Rifle ammunition.

Two banana clip-style high-capacity magazines, one loaded with 10 to 12 rounds of ammunition.

56.4 grams of marijuana.

63.38 grams of powder cocaine.

79.3 grams of methamphetamine.

The Ruger Mini 30 was stolen during a break-in in West St. Paul in April 2017, police said.

A 33-year-old man from Regina faces 44 charges, including weapon and drug charges as well as failing to comply with probation and prohibition orders.

A second 33-year-old man, from Winnipeg, faces seven charges.

A third man, a 37-year-old Winnipegger, is charged with failing to comply with an undertaking and with a probation order.