A woman, 22, faces charges after a drinking party turned bloody at an apartment building in Winnipeg's Central Park neighbourhood known for violent incidents.

Police were called to the Manitoba Housing building on Kennedy Street, off Ellice Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man, 24, was seriously injured after being "attacked with a number of weapons," police said. A woman, 18, was also assaulted when she tried to intervene. However, she did not require medical attention.

Officers who responded to the call applied a tourniquet on the injured man and were able to stabilize him, police said. He was then rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

A trail of blood is seen in a hallway of the apartment building. (Supplied)

Video and photos taken by other residents at the building showed a long trail of blood in a hallway as well as blood in the foyer.

The accused woman will be charged with aggravated assault, assault and possession a weapon, police said.

It's the same apartment building where a fully-equipped meth lab — filled with dangerous chemicals — was found in December, and where three children — including a four-month-old infant— were stabbed by their mother in 2010.

A man, 34, was stabbed to death in 2011 and another man, 34, was found stabbed to death in May 2017.