'We're not there yet': Elizabeth May supports apology to LGBT Canadians but says there's more to be done

Air Date: Nov 28, 2017 4:19 PM CT

'We're not there yet': Elizabeth May supports apology to LGBT Canadians but says there's more to be done1:03

Green Party leader says she lost a friend, Brandon University professor Susan Roddy, who was suffering discrimination as trans woman.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Wednesday

A few showers

2°C

Thursday

Sunny

2°C

Friday

Sunny

1°C

Saturday

Sunny

2°C

Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud

-1°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage