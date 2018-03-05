'We get stuff done': Winnipeggers to the rescue as the city digs out
Air Date: Mar 05, 2018 4:38 PM CT
CBC plowed through city streets to find out how Winnipeggers and their vehicles were faring, and found plenty of people helping others.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Mainly sunny
-5°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-6°C
Thursday
Sunny
-3°C
Friday
Sunny
-2°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
-2°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- How (not) to shovel your way out of a late-winter Manitoba snowstorm
- Carlton closed again at St. Mary after morning crash damaged skywalk
- 'We get stuff done': Winnipeggers to the rescue as the city digs out
- Storm dumps thick, wet snow on southern Manitoba, shuts down schools, highways
- Residential plowing to begin in Winnipeg on Wednesday
Must Watch
-
'We get stuff done': Winnipeggers to the rescue as the city digs out
1:47
CBC plowed through city streets to find out how Winnipeggers and their vehicles were faring, and found plenty of people helping others.
-
Heart attack snow — how to shovel the white stuff safely
1:54
This heavy snow is more than just a pain to drivers. It poses a real health risk. CBC's Austin Grabish talked to Gord Fogg with the Reh-Fit Centre earlier today to find out about the dangers of the so-called heart-attack snow.
Top News Headlines
- Trudeau calls Trump to register 'serious concern' about proposed steel tariffs
- World's largest deposit of mercury is in permafrost, study suggests
- Toronto police release image of unidentified man believed to be another victim of Bruce McArthur
- Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy for best actress
- The National LIVE
Most Viewed
- Snow shifts course for Westman, but Winnipeg not out of the woods
- Heavy snowfall sees closure of Manitoba highways
- Winter storm watch, snowfall warnings issued for southern Manitoba
- Storm dumps thick, wet snow on southern Manitoba, shuts down schools, highways
- Long before Google, Winnipeggers found answers in library's Where File
- Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
- Winnipegger speaks about life on streets, alleged assault by convicted killer Shawn Lamb
- Missing 11-year-old Winnipeg boy found safe
- 'This is not a cosmetic surgery,' says Manitoba woman fighting for coverage of out-of-country treatment
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
Letter to congregation urges them to alert RCMP of other possible violations
-
CBC Investigates
Rabbi skips town after charges laid for multiple sex offences: Winnipeg police
A warrant for Rabbi Yacov Simmonds's arrest was issued in October
-
CBC Investigates
Former MLA dubbed 'Minister Tickles' apologizes after 5 women allege years of unwanted touching
At least 3 complaints about Stan Struthers made to Manitoba NDP between 2010 and 2015
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day