The roadblocks are down and Marion Street is open once again to traffic.

A big water main break shut down part of the Winnipeg street for several hours Tuesday, including through the morning rush hour.

The road flooded just after 4 a.m. at the intersection with Dawson Road, quickly creating an icy, bumpy, dangerous mess.

As a result, Marion was closed in both directions in the area and drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

It reopened just before 9:30 a.m.