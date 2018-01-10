Residents in Stony Mountain, Man., are opening water bills that have in some cases almost tripled so the local government can pay off a three-year operating budget deficit for its water and wastewater utility.

The Stony Mountain water and wastewater utility ran operating deficits for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015, according to the Public Utilities Board. Under Manitoba law, utilities are not allowed to run deficits.

The regulator permitted the Rural Municipality of Rockwood council to raise rates for Stony Mountain — which is located in the municipality — and apply a special deficit-recovery fee on an interim basis to give the municipality a chance to eliminate the deficit.

For some households, the increase means quarterly bills have increased from around $75 every three months to more than $200, according to residents CBC spoke to.

The actual rate increase that came into effect in October 2017 sees water rates go up from $0.75 per cubic metre to $2.05, wastewater services up from $0.50 to $2.15, and an additional $0.99 charge per cubic metre for deficit recovery.

"I was not happy with it but it's the way things go in town. They didn't plan in the future what they're supposed to be planning," said Stony Mountain resident Randy Pilcher.

Stony Mountain resident Randy Pilcher believes council made a mistake by increasing bills suddenly instead of over a longer period of time to soften the blow. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

He estimates his bill is up by about $250 on a quarterly basis. He plans to rely more on his personal well and try to conserve water to bring down future bills.

The municipality's council should have known the rate increase was coming and slowly increased rates over a few years instead of in one large jump, he said.

The last time water rates went up in Stony Mountain was 2014.

Fellow resident Angie van Solkema is angry with the RM and says council could have done more to take the sting out of the increase.

"It's going to hurt a lot of people," said van Solkema. "If I did that bad of a job at my work I'd be fired."

Limited options: reeve

Rockwood Reeve Jim Campbell said he knows the rate increase will not win him votes but his options were limited.

"Believe me, I'm not the one that does the numbers nor does anyone else on council. We've got paid employees and provincial representatives that say, 'This is what you guys have to do.'"

Municipalities are only required to review water rates every three to five years, Campbell said. Due to new accounting practices required of rural municipalities — they now must take into account depreciating assets — and other factors, he and his council had to make the decision in 2016 to raise rates.

"As tough a decision as it is, we have to follow the rules."

Campbell added residents were notified of the impending increase ahead of time.

The council identified four areas causing the operating deficit for waste and water in Stony Mountain: the estimated consumption was higher than actual consumption; rates were stagnant for years; employee salary expenses increased; and the new rules that required council to take into account the depreciating value of assets, including things like buildings and trucks, used by the water and waste department.

The Public Utilities Board said a panel will review the rate increase in Stony Mountain in about a year and decide whether to approve it permanently.

Until then, residents can contact the board through its website to weigh in on the interim rate increase.