The city's former top entomologist is warning Winnipeggers to take precautions around wasps after Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner confirmed three people have died of complications or reactions caused by wasps stings in the province so far this summer.

Taz Stuart, who now works at Poulin's Pest Control, says the company has seen a 35 per cent jump in calls for wasp nest removal this year over last summer's numbers.

"Wasps have had a banner year," said Stuart. "They are a beneficial insect but it's this time of year when they're looking for those carbohydrates, those sugary substances that people may (have) in their back yards or out.

"They're noticing them being a little bit more aggressive looking for those alternate food sources because their natural food sources are dwindling as fall is getting closer."

Numbers released by the chief medical examiner's office show the three deaths—which all happened in July—are indeed a rare occurrence.

Over the last 15 years the province saw one death in 2014, one in 2012, another lone case in 2008, and two in 2002.

In the 25 years he's spent in the bug business, Stuart says he has never heard of so many wasp related deaths in a single season.

"I was personally surprised to hear that, that's a big number," he said. "It shows that if you don't know if you're hyper allergic to wasps stings you should be carrying the defence—an EpiPen—it will save your life if you happen to get over stung or have an allergic reaction to a wasp sting."

Taz Stuart of Poulin's Pest Control. (CBC)

Stuart blames the mild winter and wet spring, which were followed by a dry summer for the influx of wasps this season.

"Generally speaking we had a good start to the season for them," he said. "So you're now seeing these larger wasp colonies going out and being more aggressive than normal."

And it's going to get worse before it gets better, says Stuart, explaining wasps generally get more aggressive as summer turns to fall.

"The sun is getting lower in the sky, the temperatures are changing and they get more aggressive trying to find alternative food sources other than their natural nectar and flowers that are disappearing," he said. "They know the end of the season is coming so they're trying to get as much food and supplies to try and survive the winter."

For those who find nests in and around their property Stuart says it's best to treat the nests at night, when the majority of wasps will be inside of it. He says ground nests are best treated by—carefully—putting a dust or a powder directly into the hole.

As for reducing the risk of getting stung Stuart says it's best to be calm and cool around wasps.

"I always see people jumping around and swinging their arms and that's probably the worst thing that you can do because if the wasp gets afraid it releases an alarm pheromone and then try to sting you and when it does release that pheromone other wasps will come and try to sting you as well," he said. "Try to calmly and carefully remove yourself out of the area or remove the sugary food source."

Stuart says it's too soon to say what next year's wasp numbers will look like because their numbers depend on what kind of whether the province sees between now and then.