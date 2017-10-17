After a wildfire blazed and burned beside an isolated First Nation in northern Manitoba, leading to an emergency evacuation over the summer, the community is coming together to clear the land for an airstrip — with or without government help.

Hundreds of people from Wasagamack First Nation will be heading out with tools and vigour to clear the brush and prepare land for an airstrip on Tuesday.

"I'm hoping by doing this we are challenging the federal and provincial governments to come on board and be a partner in this effort to construct this critical infrastructure for Wasagamack," said Chief Alex McDougall.

A wildfire quickly encroached on the community, about 470 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg on the western shore of Island Lake, near the end of August. Wasagamack has no airport, so the roughly 2,000 people of the community were taken 10 kilometres by boat to the airport in St. Theresa Point, so they could be flown to Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

"Our only mode of transportation to get out was to jump in to our boats and start ferrying our members in these 16-foot aluminum boats filled with maybe six, seven people at a time," McDougall said. "We could have had tragedies."

He said while they were slowly boating people across the water the community became dark with smoke and embers could be seen floating through the sky. It was an extremely dangerous situation, he said, which could have been averted if the they had an airport.

Residents from Wasagamack First Nation were taken by boat to St. Theresa Point to escape nearby wildfires in August. (Facebook)

After the flames were put out and community members were finally able to return home, McDougall said they instantly started working on a proposal for an $8-million airstrip and airport in Wasagamack. By Sept. 28, he said they had submitted it to Amarjeet Sohi, federal infrastructure and communities minister.

McDougall said he was told that it would be discussed with provincial counterparts, but a few weeks later McDougall said he was told federal and provincial officials would need more time.

Wasagamack had been hearing promises of an airport and an airstrip for more than 50 years from different governments, McDougall said. The community wanted to see some action.

"After 50 years that promise is still outstanding and from what we faced this summer and the potential loss of infrastructure, homes and lives, we said we are tired of waiting for governments to come and listen and work with the community to provide that critical infrastructure," he said.

Community members have already cleared an access road to the site. Now, volunteers will be spending as long as it takes clearing the brush and preparing the land for an airstrip, McDougall said, while the community covers costs for gas and equipment.

They've already heard interest from different smaller airlines that service the region, he said.

McDougall hopes it will show both levels of government that the community is serious about the need for an airport and does not want to wait anymore. But if there isn't a financial commitment from governments, the chief said they will find a way.

"Wasagamack and our members, on a daily basis, put their lives at risk to access critical infrastructure or the airports across the lake," he said, adding it will bring down cost of living and improve access in medical emergencies.

"If for some reason we are having a serious medical incident we can't simply just take them to the airport and they are airlifted to Winnipeg. We have to wait to daylight to do that because you can't simply just cross the lake to do it. The benefits outweigh the costs of building this airport for our members."

CBC has reached out to federal and provincial officials for comment.