Hot conditions prompt weather advisory in parts of Manitoba

Parts of south-central and northern Manitoba were placed under a special weather advisory Thursday morning as high humidity and hot temperatures are expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada issued the advisory for two main sections of Manitoba due to forecast highs in the 30 C range.

The areas in grey could reach highs in the 30 C range and experience high humidity Thursday. (Environment Canada)

Areas affected include communities along the southern basins of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba south through Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg, Steinbach and surrounding areas all the way down to the border.

In the north, the advisory extends from the Saskatchewan to Ontario borders, beginning near Lynn Lake in the east and stretching west through Thompson, Norway House, Island Lakes and surrounding areas.

The muggy conditions could bring thunderstorms in western Manitoba that might pass east into the Red River Valley in the evening. Some of the thunderstorms could become severe, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency is encouraging those in the hot zones to stay hydrated and limit outdoor physical activity to the coolest parts of the day.

