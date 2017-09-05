A public hearing will be held in Winnipeg on Wednesday about possible changes to city ward boundaries.

The hearing is the first chance for residents to give input to possible ward boundary changes. Census data from 2016 shows three wards — South Winnipeg-St. Norbert, St. Boniface and St. Charles — fall outside acceptable population ranges for wards.

The city will hold a second public hearing on Oct. 5 and a final hearing on Nov. 1. The city said changes to ward boundaries will come into effect at the closing of nominations for the 2018 civic election.

The city has 15 different wards, a number that won't change after the review.

The City of Winnipeg's charter requires ward boundaries to be established at least once every 10 years.

A report on new ward boundaries is expected to be presented to city council in December.

