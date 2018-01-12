A 20-year-old man has been sentenced for manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man killed during a fight at a barbecue in Winnipeg in 2015.

Walter Anderson was sentenced to four years, minus credit for time served, in Winnipeg's Court of Queen's Bench on Friday afternoon for the death of Godfrey Hayden.

He's the second person sentenced in connection with the death. Ivan Richard was sentenced in December to 15 years for second-degree murder in connection with Hayden's killing.

Hayden died after being stabbed multiple times on Selkirk Avenue, between Parr and McKenzie streets, in the city's North End on April 17, 2015.

Court heard Hayden, 27, was walking through the area where Anderson and Richard, who had just turned 18, were having a barbecue. Hayden stopped to talk to a woman and she yelled back to Anderson and Richard that she was uncomfortable, Justice Shawn Greenberg said during sentencing. The men started to argue and eventually Hayden left.

He decided to return to the barbecue, though, with a pizza box bent to look like a gun and some knives, Greenberg said. That's when Hayden, Richard and Anderson got into a fight and Hayden was stabbed multiple times.

Wasn't instigator

Court previously heard that Anderson, who had initially been charged with second-degree murder in the killing, was extremely drunk and didn't realize that Hayden had died until he saw it in the news a few days later.

Greenberg said that Richard was the "instigator of the assault" and Anderson didn't know that he had a knife.

The judge also noted that Anderson had a difficult upbringing and was often in the child welfare system as his parents grappled with addiction.

He ended up living with a family member in Lake St. Martin and was doing well, but when flooding forced nearly 1,400 people from the First Nation out of their homes in 2011, Anderson ended up in Winnipeg.

That's when he started drinking heavily, the judge said.

Greenberg said Anderson previously had a clean record and had taken part in programs while incarcerated.

He was sentenced to four years in custody, minus credit for just over two years already served awaiting trial, and three years of probation.