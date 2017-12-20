Emergency room changes at Seven Oaks and Concordia hospitals should not happen at the same time, a task force assembled by the Manitoba government says.

The province's wait times reduction task force released its report Wednesday, and said a spring or summer 2018 target date for changes at those hospitals may have been too ambitious.

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials have announced plans to convert the Seven Oaks emergency department into an urgent care centre and close Concordia's ER altogether in the spring or summer of 2018.

But along with recommendations on how to reduce surgery wait times, the task force recommended a middle-of-the-road approach for changes at Concordia and Seven Oaks — one that still sees changes made but doesn't leave patients in the lurch.

"Not too fast and not too slow," said Dr. John Ross, co-chair of the task force.

Lori Lamont, acting operating officer for the health region, said they will take the new recommendation from the wait times reduction task force and "de-couple" the two closures.

She gave no date for when the closures will take place, or which will happen first.

"There is a risk, if we move too slowly, that we will lose some of that momentum and in fact slide back from the progress that we've made to date. So it is important to find that balance," said Lamont, adding that she believes the health region will require at least 24 months to complete the transition to fewer hospitals.

The health authority is currently deciding which emergency department should close first, she said.

"I think we have to just be cautious as we make changes, to be aware of the ramifications of those changes and then possibly alter our direction or respond appropriately as we go along," said Dr. Ross. "Don't sort of go with our head down and just blast through."

The provincial task forced said St. Boniface is not ready to absorb a potential 55 per cent increase in patient volume if the emergency rooms at Seven Oaks and Concordia close at the same time.

Changes to both the building and staff are needed in order to care for that many more patients, the task force said.

Changes underway at Grace Hospital are also essential for the smooth transition to fewer emergency rooms in Winnipeg, Lamont said. Those renovations are scheduled to be complete in March 2018.

Increase hip, knee, cataract surgeries

The task force's report says hospitals should increase the number of three priority procedures — hip, knee and cataract surgery — to reduce wait times.

For hip and knee surgery, the task force recommends increasing the number of replacements by 900 per year, at a cost of between $2.3 million and $8.9 million.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year 3,933 Manitobans had knee or hip replacements, with a median wait time of 29 weeks for the procedures. The Canadian benchmark is 26 weeks, or six months.

Demand for both joint replacement procedures is expected to increase significantly — about five per cent a year — because of Manitoba's aging population, the task force said.

Cataract surgeries should be increased by 2,000 procedures per year, at a cost of between $900,000 and $3 million, the task force said.

In October, there were 8,500 Manitobans on the wait list for the eye surgery, which repairs a person's vision.

The task force also recommends magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, machines be used 16 hours a day and be used more wisely to reduce wait times. In Manitoba, the average wait time is 22 weeks for an MRI scan.