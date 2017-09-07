​NDP leadership candidate Wab Kinew has released his tax return four weeks after rival Steve Ashton made it an issue by making his information public.

Ashton's campaign released a summary of his tax return during a news gathering last month where he called Brian Pallister a "Donald Trump wannabe," comparing the premier's refusal to make his tax return public to the U.S. president's decision not to release his financial records.

Kinew's campaign allowed CBC reporters to look at and make notes about the records in person.

Ashton said since his defeat in the April 2016 election, he has not worked due to Manitoba conflict-of-interest laws that impose a 12-month cooling-off period for retired politicians or senior officials that impacts certain job prospects.

NDP leadership hopeful Steve Ashton holds up a copy of his tax returns showing his income for the past five years. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Ashton's gross income for the year was $187,068. A significant portion of that came from the severance allowance he got after losing his seat. After deductions, including credits and significant registered savings plan investments, his taxable income was reduced to just over $90,000.

Ashton owed a total of $23,158 in taxes in 2016.

Kinew's gross income totaled $205,028, with nearly half of that coming from royalties from his book sales ($81,900) paid out from his incorporated business and another $36,138 in self-employment income (reduced to $11,959 after cost writeoffs) from speaking engagements.

The $107,464 in employment income comprises approximately three months of work for the University of Winnipeg and roughly eight months as an MLA following his election victory in the Fort Rouge constituency.

His campaign team also confirmed he has no investments or other sources of income that are exempt from taxation by virtue of provisions within the Indian Act.

Kinew owed a total of $62,489 in provincial and federal taxes in 2016.

Summary of 2016 tax returns

Ashton Kinew Employment income 43,819 107,464 Dividends from Corporation - 81,900 Self-employment income net of costs - 11,959 Pension income 47,063 - RRSP income 4,348 - Other income 91,838 3,706 Gross income $187,068 $205,028 Net income after deductions, credits 90,213 199,358 Total taxes payable $23,158 $62,489

*Due to rounding, numbers in this table may not add up to the totals.

*Figures provided to CBC News by the candidates.