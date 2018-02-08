Manitoba New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew says his party "deserved to lose the last election" after five women alleged they were subjected to unwanted touching and tickling by former NDP MLA and cabinet minister Stan Struthers.

Kinew said the party will launch a commission into the allegations, which the women say went on for years. They say Struthers's touching was an open secret during his time in office.

"It looks like we failed not just one person, but many people over many years," Kinew said during a news conference held Thursday afternoon, after CBC first reported the allegations.

"And I want to apologize for that and say it is not right."

CBC reported Thursday morning that party officials received at least three complaints about Struthers's tickling and harassment between 2010 and 2015. The Manitoba NDP cannot confirm if there was ever a formal investigation into Struthers, who left politics in 2016.

He was never formally disciplined.

"Put simply, I want this commission to answer 'what the heck happened?'" Kinew said Thursday.

"I want this commission to come back and answer the question: how can a party that espouses that it stands up for vulnerable people instead allow people to be victimized, and when they sought recourse, to look away? This is a very important question that we ought to answer."

'Never again'

Former press secretary Joëlle Saltel-Allard told CBC News that Struthers touched and tickled her for years.

"If he would see me coming down the hall, he would come and start tickling me, or in his office, around staff, around his assistant — so it would happen quite frequently and it continued for a long time," Saltel-Allard said.

She said she brought the complaints about Struthers to her supervisor in 2010, who was sympathetic. He brought the complaint to the party's chief of staff.

Saltel-Allard said what was later relayed to her was, "basically to shut up and suck it up."

Struthers was first elected in 1995 and was one of five ministers who resigned from cabinet in 2014 in a revolt against then premier Greg Selinger's leadership. He remained an MLA until 2016.

He held various cabinet portfolios, including conservation, agriculture, finance and municipal government.

Kinew, who was elected as leader of the provincial Opposition party after Struthers left politics, admits that in the past, political considerations were sometimes put ahead of "doing the right thing." He says that will change under his leadership.

He said he spoke to a woman on Thursday who told him, "If the party would have acted when these first complaints were known, maybe I wouldn't have experienced what I experienced."

Out of respect for the woman's privacy, he did not go into more details, but said her comments put things into perspective.

"Never again should winning a seat, winning a leadership contest, winning a nomination be put before doing the right thing," he said.

"I think that as I reflect on what is being reported and what these stories are all about, that our party deserved to lose the last election [in 2016]. We lost sight of too much."

In a statement sent to CBC Wednesday, Struthers apologized for his actions. He declined to comment further on Thursday.

"This week I learned of incidents in which my behaviour made former colleagues and staff feel disrespected," he wrote in the Wednesday statement.

"I am sorry. I apologize for any interactions I have had that have been inappropriate and that have caused any person to feel disrespected or uncomfortable."

Former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers has apologized after five women told CBC News they were subject to unwanted touching or tickling from him. (CBC)

Struthers said his intention was never to treat women as "anything other than equal and respected."

"I have been fortunate to work with many strong, intelligent and talented women and have always valued these relationships."

'Under the NDP's watch'

Kinew said the newly announced commission will investigate what happened during the years that the NDP was last in power — 1999 to 2016. The commission will interview staffers, along with MLAs, and a report will be created.

"It will be a forum for these women, who want to have their voices heard," he said.

"I want this commission to look at the broader picture of how could a culture of permissiveness, with respect to sexual misconduct, be allowed to operate in the legislative building under the NDP's watch."

Further details about the commission are still being worked out, including who will be on it, but Kinew stressed that it should be led by women.

If possible, the NDP leader said the report will be released publicly, as long as it protects the privacy of those who wish to come forward to speak about their experience.

Kinew admitted that given his past — which includes being charged with domestic assault in 2003 — he may be an imperfect ally, but he wants to listen to women.

"I am working hard to be an ally and will continue to do what I can to make a safe environment for women and all people in our party," he said.

