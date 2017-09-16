Manitoba Progressive Conservatives launched an attack website against the new leader of Manitoba's NDP just a half hour after he was voted in Saturday.

WabOn.ca has screengrabs of past misogynistic and homophobic tweets sent as far back as 2009, a summary of past charges of domestic assault and links to news stories and op-eds that are critical of the rookie politician.

The site also includes the PCs' estimated cost of promises Kinew has made, such as providing tuition for children who were in the province's child welfare system.

Kinew has apologized for the tweets, which first came to light during his rookie run for office last year, and denied the charges, which were stayed in 2004.

The Progressive Conservatives confirmed they were behind the attack site on Saturday night.

The website includes screengrabs from Kinew's Twitter account that has since deleted misogynistic and homophobic tweets. Kinew apologized for the tweets when they first came to light last year. (Wabon.ca)

"Our party has launched WabOn.ca because we believe it's important that Manitobans are well-informed about the NDP Leader, someone who is asking Manitobans to trust him in the next election," wrote Keith Stewart, CEO of the party in an email.

The PCs said the website went live around 4 p.m. Saturday — just 30 minutes after Kinew was named the new leader of the NDP.

Kinew's campaign office said he's done the hard work of "becoming a good man, one that has a deep respect for women," and said he's apologized for his past mistakes and is committed to the fight against gender-based violence and being an ally to victims.

'Full of cheap attacks'

"This website is full of cheap attacks, and unfortunately is what Manitobans have come to expect from Pallister," wrote Rorie McLeod Arnould, a Kinew spokesperson, in an email.

"This website disparages Wab's commitments to help youth in the CFS system build their futures with a good education, and to improve mental health services for everyone," said McLeod Arnould.

Stewart said the party is inviting Manitobans to visit the site to decide if he reflects their values.

Kinew acknowledged his road ahead against Pallister would be difficult while speaking to NDP delegates at the convention Saturday.

"Even as we meet here today the trolls are taking to Twitter. The negative ads are being drawn up," he said, as part of his speech before the vote.

"I will be attacked about my past. I will be tied to the mistakes of the past government and I will face the politics of personal destruction, all as Pallister desperately tries to cling to power."