It took seven hours and a pot of chili, but volunteer firefighters were able to quell a large fire in a home's garage in Treherne, Man. Friday before it spread into the rest of the southwest Manitoba community, the municipality's reeve says.

The fire started around 4 p.m. in a double-storey garage behind a home at the corner of Cypress Avenue and South Street in Treherne, about 115 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Craig Spencer, the reeve of the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne was making a pot of chili when he noticed the smoke coming from his neighbour's home. He alerted the fire department, and went out to make sure everyone was safe.

Spencer said the garage was filled with old lumber and coal, which fed the fire. It took about seven hours to put the blaze out, he said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Spencer credits the work of the volunteer Treherne, Holland, and Rathwell Fire Departments with saving not only his neighbouring house, but the entire town.

"We could have had a disaster in this town if the firefighters weren't so good at what they did," Spencer said.

"The way the wind was it was taking it further south...and it's house after house after house at that point."

Spencer says the chili he was making at the time the fire broke out didn't go to waste -- he served it up to the fire crews.

"My neighbour has a heated garage...I took (the chili) over there and we had soup and buns and coffee and tried to keep warm," he said.

The fire completely destroyed the garage. (Craig Spencer/Submitted)

Spencer said his neighbour's home is not livable after the fire, but added his neighbour is able to stay with his son. They hope insurance will cover the disaster.

Roads near the area of South Street and Cypress Avenue were flooded with water during the firefighting efforts, and that water has since frozen over, causing slippery conditions.

Spencer said the community is working on sanding roads, but residents should still approach with caution.