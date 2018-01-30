Former Winnipeg broadcaster Steve Vogelsang has been denied bail in Regina, where he's been charged with robbing three banks.

He was granted bail in Alberta in December for similar charges.

Vogelsang, 54, is accused of robbing two banks in Medicine Hat, Alta., three in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

Lawyer Greg White confirmed Tuesday morning that Vogelsang was denied bail.

In Medicine Hat provincial court in December, Judge Darwin Greaves agreed to let Vogelsang return to Winnipeg to arrange his affairs, then turn himself in for a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he can be held criminally responsible.

While in custody, Vogelsang was examined by a psychiatrist from the Forensic Assessment Centre in Edmonton. The psychiatrist submitted a letter saying Vogelsang may have been in a manic phase of bipolar disorder at the time the offences occurred in Medicine Hat on Oct. 19 and 20.

Before he could be released from custody, however, Vogelsang had to go to Regina to answer to charges for bank robberies there on July 8, Oct. 13 and Oct. 18. He is also charged with a bank robbery in Saskatoon on July 31, 2017.

Tthe request granted by the Alberta judge was denied by the Saskatchewan judge on Tuesday.

Vogelsang was a journalism instructor at Red River College in Winnipeg from 2002-11, and before that, he worked as a sports anchor at CKY, which is now CTV Winnipeg, before becoming news director.