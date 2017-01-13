Winnipeg may name a street after one of the developers fighting against the city's new growth fees.

Council's property committee will consider a motion next week to add the name "Eric Vogan" — the vice-president of residential developer Qualico — to a list of names that may be given to new streets in St. Vital.

"Eric Vogan has spent some 40 years working to enhance River Park South on behalf of Qualico Limited," reads the motion approved on Jan. 9 by council's Riel committee, made up of St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes, South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes and St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard.

This places property committee, chaired by River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow, in a position to ensure the city at some point honours Vogan, who spent the latter half of 2016 opposing Orlikow and Mayor Brian Bowman's efforts to bring in growth fees.

Developers, along with the Manitoba Home Builders Association, have promised a legal challenge against the growth fees, which are slated to go into effect on May 1 in selected residential areas at the fringes of the city. They would add about $10,000 to the cost of a 2,000-square-foot new home.

Daytime traffic enforcement may rise​

The Winnipeg Police Service plans to give its traffic unit its own commander, in a move police Chief Danny Smyth said may increase daytime traffic enforcement.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Board approved a report from Smyth that includes plans to redesignate the traffic unit as a division, a status it had in the past. The traffic and community relations units have been combined, but Smyth plans to ensure traffic officers have their own commander.

After the meeting, Smyth said the move will improve scheduling, and that may free up more staff to enforce traffic during daytime hours.