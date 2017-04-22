Winnipeg firefighters put out a blaze inside a Winnipeg hotel's laundry room Saturday night.

A small fire broke out around 6 p.m. at the Viscount Gort Hotel on Portage Avenue.

The fire sent smoke throughout the building, which had to be evacuated.

Fire crews and police remained outside the hotel around 8 p.m.

Firefighters were at the hotel for several hours Saturday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said firefighters had to ventilate the building because an air quality reading came back as slightly hazardous after the blaze.

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.