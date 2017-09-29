RCMP have made two arrests in connection with a fire that destroyed a former schoolhouse near Virden, Man., which two Virden residents had planned to turn into a museum.

Police said Friday that a 19-year-old Virden man has been charged with multiple offences, including arson, in the incident. He was remanded into custody and will appear in Brandon provincial court on Oct. 12.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested and released with a court date set for December, RCMP said. They did not specify what he has been charged with, but said the arrest is connected with the fire.

Emergency crews were called to the former Ross Consolidated School early Sunday morning and couldn't immediately identify a cause for the fire, because the building had been condemned and was full of debris.

The fire at the schoolhouse, which opened in 1915, occurred less than 24 hours after a suspicious fire levelled three historic buildings in Virden's downtown.

RCMP have ruled that fire was arson but haven't made any arrests in that case.

George Armstrong, who lives in Virden, had hoped to turn the former school into a museum with First World War artifacts, books and other items.

He and his friend Jan Mainland, the owner of the building, had spent the last three years restoring the schoolhouse, located north of the town of Virden, about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Armstrong said earlier this week he believed the fire was deliberately set.

"There was no legitimate reason for the building to go up in flames in the middle of the night with an overcast sky and rain," Armstrong said in an interview at the site of the former school on Wednesday.

On Friday, he told CBC News he had one word after hearing of the arrests: "gratification."

"However, what remains is a huge loss, one which money can not repair," Armstrong said.

