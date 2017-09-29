George Armstrong had hoped an old schoolhouse he was helping restore would one day become a place for local kids to learn again. But now, all that remains is a blackened hole surrounded by charred brick.

"This place was just an absolute gem," Armstrong said, looking at the remains of the building near Viden, Man., on Wednesday afternoon, three days after it burned to the ground.

Armstrong and his friend Jan Mainland, the owner of the building, had spent the last three years restoring the old Ross Consolidated School, sometimes referred to as the Two Creeks School, north of the town of Virden, which is approximately 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

George Armstrong said hundreds of books, some dating back to the 1870s, were in the school, along with jewelry, tools and other items. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

They had planned to turn the first floor of the two-storey schoolhouse into a First World War museum, with artifacts, a book collection and other items. The second-storey was to be turned into living space.

But those hopes went up in smoke early Sunday morning when Armstrong was woken up by RCMP officers, who were making sure he and his friend weren't in the building at the time because it was on fire.

"The big question is why," he said, adding that he hasn't had an update on the investigation from RCMP. "There was no legitimate reason for the building to go up in flames in the middle of the night with an overcast sky and rain."

CBC News has requested information on the fire from the RCMP.

Construction began in 1913

Construction on the two-storey brick and plaster building started in 1913. The school opened in 1915.

Perched atop a hill, it was a local landmark visible from Highway 83, a major artery that runs west of Virden. It hadn't been used as a school since 1966 and was eventually sold to a private owner, according to the Manitoba Historical Society.

This former school went up in flames near Virden early Sunday morning. (Manitoba Historical Society)

Armstrong said the building was not insured, describing the loss as "catastrohpic."

He and Mainland were initially drawn to the building because of its age and old-style charm.

"She loved the building," he said. "She didn't even want to come to Virden because it would mean leaving her beautiful building behind."

Artifacts destroyed

While some of the artifacts he had hoped to include in the first-floor museum weren't in the building at the time, Armstrong said a three-generation collection of antique jewlery and collection of about 300 historical books were among the items lost in the fire.

Some of the books dated back to the 1870s, he said, while others related to the First World War and the evolution of firearms. Wartime correspondence and a collection of cameras were also lost, he said.

The two-storey former school was reduced to a pile of brick and ash following the fire. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"They would have all been on display and in top condition," said Armstrong. "We wanted [a place] where people could study, handle if necessary."

Thousands of dollars in tools and supplies also went up in flames, he said.

Armstrong said he's most upset about losing a collection of books on the same First World War battle written by soldiers who were on different sides of the enemy lines.

"A tremendous amount of historical material," he said. "A historical library that will be ... extremely difficult to try to rebuild."

Questions remain

The fire at the school started less than 24 hours after another fire levelled three buildings in Virden's downtown. RCMP are now investigating that fire as arson.

Armstrong doesn't know what started the fire, but would like the RCMP to look into the schoolhouse fire further.

"I have a lot of questions," he said. "Absolutely nothing is known."

Armstong isn't sure yet what he'll do with the rest of his collection, but knows rebuilding the old schoolhouse is out of the question.

"I have no idea," he said. "We give up on the museum, I guess ... disperse the collection.... Seems about the only thing to do."