A blaze that destroyed three buildings and damaged a fourth in downtown Virden is being investigated as "suspicious," says the local fire chief.

"It's under investigation," fire chief Brad Yochim said Monday. "Yes, it is possibly suspicious."

It was also the second fire in the same location within a few hours, he added.

"We were actually called to this same business on Friday night at about 6 o'clock for an alarm sounding. When we arrived we found light smoke in the building. We managed to find an electrical amp inside the building on fire, on a bench. So we pulled the amp out, threw it on the ground outside and extinguished it outside.

"There was no fire actually in the building itself, it was all contained to this amp."

The owner was notified, the place locked up and firefighters went home after disconnecting the power, he said.

"Then at 5:43 the next morning we get called to smoke coming to the same building."

"This time it was in a totally different area of the building. It was in the basement. We were not able to access the basement because of the heavy smoke. So we ended up cutting a hole in the floor at the front of the building just inside the front door and trying to extinguish it from that point."

Three buildings were destroyed by fire in Virden last week and the fire is now considered 'suspicious.' (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Crews from the Wallace District Fire Department, including units from Virden and Elkhorn, spent hours battling the blaze, said Yochim, adding the first few hours were the hardest on firefighters.

"Once we found the fire and started applying water to it, it was already too far gone. It had gone up the walls and into the attic of the building. And once it had gone into the attic, in the common roof areas in the three buildings, we couldn't stop it."

Yochim said the only way to stop the fire was to bring in a track hoe and knock the building down.

"Those buildings are 100 years old. And sometime over the last 100 years, whoever's owned the building over the years, in a couple of cases they breached the fire wall which helped to spread the fire."

"At this point, I don't think we'll ever find a cause because of the degree of damage that's done. I don't think we'll ever find an actual cause, no."

A former schoolhouse also burned near Virden on Sunday morning, and it was destroyed. Yochim said he doesn't believe the fires are related.

Virden Mayor Jeff McConnell said Sunday the town is still reeling from the fires and it's hard to say what the impact will be on the community of 3,300 and surrounding areas.

"We're a long way away, yet, to figure out what the rebuilding process is going to be," he said. "The power's not even going to be back on necessarily to the rest of the block for the businesses that are left until later on this week."

Both McConnell and Yochim said they hope to see the buildings rebuilt.