A piece of heritage in a southwestern Manitoba town went up in flames after a fire destroyed three of Virden's brick-facade heritage buildings Saturday morning.

The buildings on Seventh Avenue were built more than a century ago, said Virden Maryor Jeff McConnell. The fire started in one building that housed an electronics store and spread to two adjacent buildings.

McConnell said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. When he arrived, the fire had destroyed the top half of the two-storey building where the fire started and thick, black smoke billowed from the centre, where firefighters were pumping water in an effort to save the adjacent buildings.

After fire spread to the left of the first building, firefighters knocked down the fronts of both buildings in an effort to get at the flames, McConnell said. When they did, however, they found the fire had spread to a third building, which houses the Terry McLean Art Gallery.

"That whole section of buildings has been around since the early 1900s and possibly the late 1800s," said McConnell. All three buildings had recently been featured in the film A Dog's Purpose.

"This is like our Exchange District. There was close to 30 heritage buildings in the downtown of Virden. Just an incredible number of heritage buildings in a small community, all preserved, all ready to be continued to be used and lively, and now a piece of that is gone."

McConnell said the row of buildings now looks like a "gap-toothed smile."

There are no reports of any injuries because of the fire and no word yet on what might have caused it.

McConnell said he's "emotional" about losing the buildings.

"It's one of the best things about this community," he said. "It's one of the things that I enjoyed about living here and losing it is tough."

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters brought in a bucket truck to battle the flames, focusing on the building housing the art gallery. McConnell said Terry McLean is a well-known local artist and many of his original works are inside.

McConell didn't know if any of the pieces had been saved.

Virden is about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.