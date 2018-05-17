Woman, teen charged in violent robbery

A woman and a teenager are facing charges after a woman was robbed and stabbed in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Police say the victim was walking in the 700 block of Maryland Street shortly after midnight when she was approached by two females who demanded her personal property.

After robbing the woman, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, according to police.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators caught up with a woman matching the description of one of the suspects in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue about 90 minutes later.

A 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police arrested a second suspect, a 16-year-old female, Wednesday.

The teen is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

