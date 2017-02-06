A man found not criminally responsible for decapitating another passenger on a Greyhound bus almost eight years ago is seeking an absolute discharge.

Will Baker — formerly known as Vince Li — has been living in the community since 2016 with some restrictions on his freedom.

In 2008, he stabbed and killed 22-year-old Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Tim McLean, 22, was stabbed to death and beheaded by Vince Li in 2008. (Canadian Press)

During a Criminal Code Review Board hearing in Winnipeg on Monday, Baker's lawyer argued he should be given an absolute discharge.

Crown attorneys requested an adjournment to review the application but were denied.

Baker and others found not criminally responsible must undergo hearings annually to determine whether they pose a threat to the public.

Baker was discharged with some conditions last year that stated he must be supervised while taking medication for schizophrenia, disclose his address to his medical team and have no contact with McLean's family.

If granted a full discharge, Baker would no longer be required to follow those rules. He also wouldn't be required to attend annual reviews.

Unlikely to reoffend

Offenders found not criminally responsible are unlikely to reoffend, mental health specialists say.

A psychiatrist testified Monday he is confident Baker would voluntarily continue treatment and would seek help if old symptoms were to recur.

In cross-examination, the Crown attorney asked what assurances Dr. Jeffrey Waldman could give that Baker would continue treatment.

Waldman responded that many patients who are given absolute discharges agree to have their medication monitored, adding Baker has said he is open to doing the same.

Chosen by God

Baker was seated next to McLean on the bus in 2008 when he stabbed him and mutilated his body. He believed he was sent by God to save people from an alien attack.

Baker was found not criminally responsible for the death due on account of his schizophrenia.

The not criminally responsible, or NCR designation, has existed since the early 1990s. It stipulates people accused of a crime can't be found guilty if, at the time of the act, they are suffering a mental disorder that leaves them unable to understand that what they did was wrong.

Every year since the incident, the review board has extended more freedoms to Baker, describing him as a "model patient" who is at a low risk to reoffend.

A friend of Baker, who asked not to be named, said Baker is "doing well given the realities he lives with."

"He trusts the people who are his advocates [doctors, lawyers] to do what is best for him, so he just lives quietly and waits to see what society will do with him," the person told CBC News.

