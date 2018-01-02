A plan to convert Winnipeg's old Vimy Arena into an addiction treatment centre is about to face its first hurdle at city hall.

On Monday, city council's property committee will consider a plan to transfer the arena in St. Charles to the province for $1.

If approved, the move would be the first step toward the construction of a non-profit, 50-bed long-term addiction recovery facility called the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

The sale also needs approval of executive policy committee before it can go before council, where a two-thirds majority of elected officials must approve the deal because it involves the disposal of recreation space.

"If it gets to council and the vote is in our favour, it will be a beautiful thing," said broadcaster Scott Oake. Oake has been working to create the treatment centre in honour of his late son Bruce, who died of an opioid overdose.

The city, the province and the Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation have been working on the project since early in 2017.

The 30,000-square-foot facility would occupy the footprint of the existing arena, Oake said.

"Not one square foot of green space will be lost," he said.

Land valued at $1.4 million

According to a report authored by Winnipeg real estate manager Marc Pittet, the land in question has an appraised value of $1.4 million. The loonie sale amounts to a de facto city grant toward the centre.

The Manitoba Housing and Renewal Corporation, a provincial Crown corporation, would acquire the property and lease it to the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre for $1 a year for 99 years, the report states.

The sale is contingent upon the rezoning of the property for use as a treatment centre, which would involve a public hearing.

"Rezoning is a safety net for all the residents in the area who have any concerns," said Oake, referring to St. Charles residents who have expressed fears about a treatment centre operating in their neighbourhood.

"Every citizen has a right to be heard, have their questions answered, their concerns addressed and we hope we'll be able to do that."

Area councillor Shawn Dobson (St. Charles), who has opposed the project, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Mayor Brian Bowman, who supports the treatment centre, was not available for comment, his press secretary Jeremy Davis said via email.

Oake said the project has the potential to prevent people from dying from opioid use.

"The easiest thing for us to do as a family when our son passed away would have been to do nothing and just resign ourselves to our grief and carry on with our lives," he said.

"But we've proposed a facility that could help be part of the solution to the crisis that's claiming — we've been given to understand — 10 lives a month, in and around the Winnipeg area."