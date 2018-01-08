A plan to build an addictions treatment centre on the site of a St. Charles hockey arena faces its first hurdle at city hall today.

Council's property committee is considering a proposal to sell Vimy Arena, a vacant arena in the Crestview neighbourhood, to the province for $1.43 million as a prelude to the construction of a 50-bed addictions treatment centre called the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

The plan calls for the province to lease the land to the Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation for a loonie a year for 99 years. The province, however, has only offered the City of Winnipeg $1 for the land.

No fewer than 25 delegations have registered to speak to council's property committee. None of them had the chance to speak before the committee broke for lunch.

Scott Oake, whose son Bruce died of an opioid overdose, said he hopes the committee votes in favour of the plan.

St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson, who sits on the committee, opposes the sale of the land in his ward on the basis it should be reserved for green space.

A vote is expected late in the afternoon or early in the evening.