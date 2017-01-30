​Winnipeggers are gathering at two locations tonight to hold a vigil and pray for victims of the mosque shooting in Quebec City Sunday night.

"It's to show that in this tough time for Muslims, you're not alone," said Zeeshan Zamir, president of the Muslim Students' Association at the U of M.

He's speaking at a vigil that begins at 6 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislature to honour the six people killed, and 19 injured, in the shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec). One person has been arrested.

​Manitobans for Human Rights invited Zamir's association to help organize the event; he said they and professors were quick to show their support for local members of the Muslim community.

"And I think that's the main purpose of any vigil, is to show the affected community and members that in this, they're not alone, and that in this we are together," Zamir said.

Speeches will begin at 6:15 p.m. Organizers said speakers confirmed are:

6:15 p.m.: Opening remarks by Jaron Hart — chair, Manitobans for Human Rights Youth Advisory Board

6:25 p.m.: Mayor Brian Bowman — City of Winnipeg

6:30 p.m.: Ahmed Farag — Manitoba Islamic Association

6:35 p.m.: Zeeshan Zamir — president, University of Manitoba Muslim Students Association

6:40 p.m.: Tanjit Nagra — president, University of Manitoba Student Union

6:45 p.m.: Saif Baloch — International Student Commissioner, Canadian Federation of Students MB

6:50 p.m.: Jacq Pelland and Hazim Ismail — University of Winnipeg Students' Association

6:55 p.m.: Qudus Abusaleh, Member of Muslim community sharing short poem written shortly after yesterday's tragedy.

7:00 p.m.: Shandi Strong — board member, Manitobans for Human Rights, sharing a few words and leading the candle light vigle and moment of silence.

"A lot of non-Muslim community members will be there to talk as well," Zamir said. "To talk about what happened and that it is wrong and how it doesn't reflect at all the Canadian values, which are based on a foundation of peace, love and harmony."

At 8 p.m. the Winnipeg Grand Mosque will open its doors at 2445 Waverley Street.

A special prayer for Quebec City, organized by the Manitoba Islamic Association, will run until 10 p.m.

"We respond to this tragedy with prayers for the victims and for Quebec City and for Canada to remain a safe haven for people of all faiths and background", said Osaed Khan, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association, in a Facebook event post.

"Places of worship should be peaceful refuge for all, regardless of religion," Khan added.

"We do not want to jump to conclusions until all the facts are known, but having this happen at this time leaves us on edge," said Khan.

In a release, the president of Manitobans for Human Rights encouraged everyone who's able to attend the events to do so.

"All Canadians are responding to this horrific massacre of innocent human lives that took place at the mosque in Quebec City. As a result the response needs to be immediate," said Valerie Thompson.