Vigil held to mark 2nd anniversary of Kenora teen's death
Delaine Copenace was 16 years old when she was found dead in Lake of the Woods in 2016.
The family of Delaine Copenace gathered last week to mark the anniversary of when the teen's body was discovered two years ago after an extensive search for the missing girl.
"We did it to commemorate her and in honour of her. We did name the vigil 'Justice for Delaine' because there's still no justice in her death," said Copenace's mother Anita Ross.
"It's still a little fresh in my mind like it just happened," said Ross.
"I always stare at her photos, and everyday I wish that things were different."
The teen was reported missing on Feb. 28, 2016 after not returning home after a night out with friends. Volunteers searched areas in Kenora and Winnipeg in the following weeks before she was found.
"I feel that she didn't have a thorough investigation," said Ross.
Ross says she still has questions about what happened the night her daughter didn't come home and says there are gaps in the investigation.
"It's killing our family, my daughters are grieving heavily, I'm still grieving," she said.
Ross says it wasn't in her daughter's character to wander off alone.
While this year's turnout was much smaller than last year, Ross says she will continue to mark the grim anniversary.
"I just want people to remember her as a happy, loving girl who enjoyed life, and what happened to her is not right," she said.