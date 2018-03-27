Vigil held to mark 2nd anniversary of Kenora teen's death

The family of Delaine Copenace gathered last week to mark the anniversary of when the teen's body was discovered two years ago after an extensive search for the missing girl.

"We did it to commemorate her and in honour of her. We did name the vigil 'Justice for Delaine' because there's still no justice in her death," said Copenace's mother Anita Ross.

About 50 people gathered at the Knox United Church gym in Kenora on Thursday evening. The group shared a light meal and then walked to the docks at the end of Water Street where the 16-year-old's body was found in the water on March 22, 2016. Family and friends of Delaine Copenace walked from the Knox United Church to the docks where the teen's body was found to mark the two-year anniversary. (Anita Ross)

"It's still a little fresh in my mind like it just happened," said Ross.

"I always stare at her photos, and everyday I wish that things were different."

The teen was reported missing on Feb. 28, 2016 after not returning home after a night out with friends. Volunteers searched areas in Kenora and Winnipeg in the following weeks before she was found.

The coroner's report found no evidence of foul play and that Copenace had drowned, but Ross still has questions about her daughter's death and doesn't believe it was accidental. Darian, Dayna and Lori-Delaney Copenace, from left to right, stand over candles to mark where their sister's body was pulled from the water. (Shy Loon)

"I feel that she didn't have a thorough investigation," said Ross.

Ross says she still has questions about what happened the night her daughter didn't come home and says there are gaps in the investigation.

"It's killing our family, my daughters are grieving heavily, I'm still grieving," she said.

Ross says it wasn't in her daughter's character to wander off alone.

"She was so innocent, and the one night she joins the crowd she never comes home," said Ross. Anita Ross says she still has questions about how her daughter, Delaine Copenace, came to be found in Lake of the Woods two years ago. (Jon Castell/CBC)

While this year's turnout was much smaller than last year, Ross says she will continue to mark the grim anniversary.

"I just want people to remember her as a happy, loving girl who enjoyed life, and what happened to her is not right," she said.