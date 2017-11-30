Cellphone video showing a Winnipeg police officer allegedly hitting a 12-year-old boy is now a key piece of evidence used to charge the officer with assault.

The original raw video, obtained by CBC News, is just over a minute in length and shows two police officers arriving at a city home on August 7th asking to talk to the boy and a loud slap can be heard in the footage.

The mother of the boy told CBC she called police to get help after her son was acting erratically throwing garbage and recycling around during a temper tantrum.

The video shows a male police officer asking the boy what's going on, the boy swears at the officer repeatedly. "Hey listen you're 12 you don't talk to me like that," the male officer says.

The boy's 21-year-old sister says the police officer should have sat her brother down and tried to talk to him. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

"Fuck you," the boy replies. "Fuck me?" the officer says." What the fuck you looking at man?" the 12-year-old snaps back.

The male officer then tells the boy police are at the house because of him and he should go outside. The boy refuses and says "no fucking suck d--k .. you f--got."

The officer then takes the boy into another room. A slap is heard and the officer's arm is seen motioning in the air.

The officer tells the boy to "show some fucking respect." Then the officer, with his female partner, escort the boy outside.

The boy was not charged in this incident and was released on the corner of the street a few minutes later, the boy's mom said.

She said he was previously charged with robbery and assault for a bike theft where he took back his bike that was stolen.

The 12-year-old, who can't be identified because of the previous charges against him, has spent time behind bars at a youth correctional facility and recently started probation. He has a court-ordered 10 p.m. curfew, his mom said.

Five different experts weigh in on video

CBC News approached five different experts about the video in Canada and the U.S. to weigh in Thursday.

Some said it's not clear if the officer actually slapped the boy because when a slap is heard the boy is out of view in the room away from the iPhone camera.

Emanuel Kapelsohn, a U.S. based expert and Joel Johnston, a retired Vancouver police officer and former use of force co-ordinator ​for the province of B.C. said it would be inappropriate to give a specific comment on a short piece of video because it may not show the full picture of what may have happened.

Three other experts said in their opinion, the use of force is not reasonable under the circumstances.

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly hit by a Winnipeg police officer speaks to CBC reporter Austin Grabish Wednesday night. The boy and his family cannot be identified due to a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

"You're looking at actions that are consistent with him slapping him, the child, although you can't physically see it you can see motions that the officer is making, you can hear a noise that appears to be a slap," said Scott Haug, a police chief in Post Falls, Idaho and a use of force consultant. Haug said when responding to a call of a child acting out, an officer's job is to de-escalate the situation.

"In this case, it did not appear that the police officer did that," Haug said in a phone interview. "Striking the child in any fashion would be inappropriate under these circumstances."

Ian Scott, former director of the Special Investigations Unit in Ontario, said the IIU "has done absolutely the right thing" in laying a charge of assault against the officer.

"The kid, from what I saw, is unarmed and is not representing any imminent threat to the arresting officer or the arresting officer's partner and efforts should have been made to de-escalate, particularly with someone of that age," Scott said.

"I don't see anything that indicates this guy other than this young lad's mouth is particularly out of line. So I would've like to have seen a lot more de-escalation and (allegedly) slapping a young kid that hard is not, in my view, de-escalation."

Police chief didn't watch video, instead contacted watchdog

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said he became aware of the video in late summer, didn't watch it, but contacted the Independent Investigation Unit to review it.

The chief said it wasn't necessarily the video but rather the context of the situation that made him contact the police watchdog.

"It's the nature of the conduct itself," Smyth said. "Officers are held accountable for their actions sometimes they're held accountable in a criminal proceeding sometimes they're held accountable in a regulatory proceeding."

Steve Summerville, a security expert and retired Toronto police staff sergeant, also watched the video and said he wondered why the female officer didn't intervene based on what he saw.

"I didn't see anything in the officer's actions to suggest she tried to stop or intercede with the male officer's actions."

The boy's mom said she regrets calling police and doesn't hit her kids, because when she was growing up in foster care, she was hit herself. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

"She could have said stop or tried to take some step of some form to prevent the youth from being physically accosted."

The boy's mom, who also can't be identified, told CBC she was happy to hear the male officer is facing an assault charge.

"I hope it prevents him from hitting someone else. I don't hit my kids," she said Wednesday night.